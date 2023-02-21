Crypto International (CRI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.57 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $133,757.68 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44302414 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156,145.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

