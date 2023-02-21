Crypto International Price Tops $0.43 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $136,908.11 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00418976 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.14 or 0.27753720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44302414 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156,145.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

