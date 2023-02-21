CSFB Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.10.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.66.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

