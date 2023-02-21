CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $8.57 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00400053 USD and is up 11.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

