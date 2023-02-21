Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.36. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 547,335 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 696,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

