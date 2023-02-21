DAO Maker (DAO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00005776 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $208.40 million and $4.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

