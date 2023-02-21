DEI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,051.51 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $1,051.51 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00387148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016966 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.