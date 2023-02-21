Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,811.17

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Dero has a total market cap of $58.99 million and $69,811.17 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.43 or 0.00018401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00387555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00650686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00589262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00179003 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,309,583 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

