Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.70. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 481,937 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $538.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $28,616,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

