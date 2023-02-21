Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.70. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 481,937 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $538.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.52.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
