Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKYGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

DLAKY stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.