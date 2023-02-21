Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

DLAKY stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

