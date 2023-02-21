dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $165.85 million and $314,813.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00386999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00254715 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $37,533.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.