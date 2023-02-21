dForce USD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $167.84 million and $252,222.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00381697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00016976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00254715 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $37,533.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

