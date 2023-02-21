DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.11. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 222,421 shares trading hands.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $9,282,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

