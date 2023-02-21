Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 1-Day Volume Hits $439.35

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $439.35 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00006666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00063078 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $144.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

