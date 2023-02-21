Diker Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 2.2% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. 243,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46 and a beta of 1.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Shift4 Payments

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.