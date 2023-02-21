Diker Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Diker Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social makes up about 1.8% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 81,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

