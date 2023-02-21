DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

