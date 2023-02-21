Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Barclays

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

