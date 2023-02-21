DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $23.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 16,515,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 86,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

