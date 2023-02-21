Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.90. 354,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,536. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.18.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

