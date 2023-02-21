Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

