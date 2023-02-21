Dundas Partners LLP Buys 3,200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 2.8% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Nordson by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson Stock Down 10.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $26.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average of $231.92. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.