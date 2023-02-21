Dundas Partners LLP Has $18.96 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 166,133 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,979,609. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

