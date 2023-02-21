Durable Capital Partners LP Grows Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,356 shares during the period. ON accounts for 1.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.34% of ON worth $133,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ON by 31.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ON by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ON by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ON by 94.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 427,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,601. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

