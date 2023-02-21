Durable Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,129,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,919 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 3.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $287,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. 258,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

