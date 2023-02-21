Durable Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,067 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 1.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.63% of Acadia Healthcare worth $116,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

About Acadia Healthcare

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.