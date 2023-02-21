Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases 247,245 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the period. FirstService comprises approximately 5.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 8.84% of FirstService worth $465,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FirstService by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FirstService by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FirstService by 34.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. 3,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

