Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,153 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.74% of Upwork worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Upwork by 210.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Upwork by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,898 shares of company stock worth $342,106. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,468. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.