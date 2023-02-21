Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 533,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.