Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.
DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE DT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 533,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.