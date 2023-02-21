DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DZS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DZS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 255,162 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

