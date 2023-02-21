Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

