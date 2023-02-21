Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

DEA stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 520,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,902 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

