eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. eCash has a market capitalization of $751.60 million and $76.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,625.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00595301 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00180701 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00048454 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000797 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,314,398,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
