Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,605 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $56,619,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,287. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

