Edward H. Frank Sells 5,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

