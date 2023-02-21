Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,869,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,556. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $82,309,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.