Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,869,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,556. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
