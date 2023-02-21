Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $50.51 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.51 million and approximately $47,303.78 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013170 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,954,359 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

