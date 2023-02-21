Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40.

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 1,559,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

