Energi Market Capitalization Tops $13.38 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Energi has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.38 million and $175,722.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00057609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001144 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,836,571 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.