Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

