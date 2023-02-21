Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.