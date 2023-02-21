Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 351,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

About Envestnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

