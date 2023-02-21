Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.
ENV traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 351,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
