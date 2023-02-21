EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.15-$11.35 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.00.
EPAM stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.68. 37,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,784. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.21.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
