EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.15-$11.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

EPAM stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.68. 37,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,784. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. American Trust raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

