Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,922 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

