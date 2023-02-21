Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.