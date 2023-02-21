Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 3,147 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,744,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $163.30.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.