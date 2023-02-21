Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 48,710 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 73,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.