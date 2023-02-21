Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

