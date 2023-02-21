Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,194,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

