Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 12,596 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $529,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

